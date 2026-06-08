BioTech
BCDA

BioCardia Raises $4.4 Mln In Financing; Stock Down

June 08, 2026 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, on Monday announced closing financing worth $4 million dollars.

The company sold 3,509,604 shares at an average price of $1.279 per share on June 5, 2026.

The proceeds of the financing were $4.4 million. The net proceeds are expected to extend cash runway into the first quarter of 2027.

The company is currently advancing CardiAMP, an allogenic cell therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and plans to submit an application for approval to the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) by the fourth quarter of 2026.

BCDA is currently trading at $0.96, down 6.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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