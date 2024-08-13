BioArctic : Eisai's Leqembi Approved In United Arab Emirates For Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB's partner Eisai announced that the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the United Arab Emirates or UAE has approved Leqembi (lecanemab) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease or AD.

The company noted that treatment with Leqembi should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials.

Alzheimer's disease is considered the most common cause of dementia, typically accounting for 60-70% of cases.

Leqembi is also approved in the U.S., Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Israel, and is being marketed in the U.S., Japan, and China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.