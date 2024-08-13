News & Insights

Markets

BioArctic : Eisai's Leqembi Approved In United Arab Emirates For Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

August 13, 2024 — 11:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB's partner Eisai announced that the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the United Arab Emirates or UAE has approved Leqembi (lecanemab) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease or AD.

The company noted that treatment with Leqembi should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials.

Alzheimer's disease is considered the most common cause of dementia, typically accounting for 60-70% of cases.

Leqembi is also approved in the U.S., Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Israel, and is being marketed in the U.S., Japan, and China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.