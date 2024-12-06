BioAge Plunges Over 60% — What's Weighing Down The STRIDES Trial Of Its Obesity Drug?

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioAge Labs Inc. (BIOA) plummeted over 60% in after-hours trading on Friday, following the company's decision to discontinue its ongoing STRIDES study.

STRIDES is a phase II trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate Azelaprag in combination with Eli Lilly's weight management drug tirzepatide for obesity.

The decision to discontinue the trial was taken after liver transaminitis without clinically significant symptoms was observed in some subjects receiving Azelaprag. No transaminase elevations were observed in the Tirzepatide-only treatment group.

Transaminitis occurs when the levels of specific liver enzymes, called transaminases, are elevated in the blood. This typically signals that the liver is inflamed or has suffered damage.

The STRIDES study has enrolled 204 subjects to date, of which 11 individuals in the Azelaprag treatment group show elevated transaminase levels, with no clinically significant symptoms, the company said.

The topline results from the STRIDES study were initially expected in the third quarter of 2025. However, with the company deciding to discontinue the trial, the revised plans for azelaprag are now expected to be announced in Q1 2025.

BioAge made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 26, 2024, pricing its shares at $18 each.

BIOA has thus far hit a low of $16.30 and a high of $26.62. The stock closed Friday's trading at $20.09. In after-hours the stock crashed more than 67% to $6.60.

