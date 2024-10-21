BioAge Labs initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of BioAge Labs (BIOA) with an Overweight rating and $40 price target Initial data for the company’s azelaprag “have been promising,” suggesting it has the potential to increase weight loss in combination with GLP-1s, while improving body composition and weight loss quality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says early data indicate that azelaprag results in weight loss while having a benefit on muscle.

