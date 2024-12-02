Bio-UV Group Expands in North America

Bio-UV Group SA (FR:ALTUV) has released an update.
Bio-UV Group is expanding its presence in North America, securing significant contracts in the land and maritime sectors. The company has made initial sales of ozone generators and ballast water treatment systems and is poised to enter the US aquaculture market. With plans to re-enter the swimming pool market, Bio-UV Group aims to strengthen its foothold in 2025.
