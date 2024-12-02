Bio-UV Group Expands in North America

Bio-UV Group SA (FR:ALTUV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bio-UV Group is expanding its presence in North America, securing significant contracts in the land and maritime sectors. The company has made initial sales of ozone generators and ballast water treatment systems and is poised to enter the US aquaculture market. With plans to re-enter the swimming pool market, Bio-UV Group aims to strengthen its foothold in 2025.

For further insights into FR:ALTUV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.