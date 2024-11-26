News & Insights

Bio-UV Group to Engage Investors via Video Conference

Bio-UV Group SA (FR:ALTUV) has released an update.

Bio-UV Group, a leader in innovative water disinfection systems, is hosting a video conference on December 3, 2024, for shareholders and individual investors. This event offers a unique chance to engage directly with the management team and learn more about the company’s operations and future plans.

