Bio-Techne's Q4 Earnings on Deck: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is expected to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5.

The life science and diagnostic product maker posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents in the last reported quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.64%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed in the other, the average surprise being 2.34%.

Q4 Estimates for TECH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $317.2 million, indicating an increase of 0.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pinned at 52 cents, implying a decrease of 1.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of TECH’s Q4 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained constant at 52 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

TECH: Factors at Play Before Q4 Results

In June 2026, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bio-Techne for $73 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $11.3 billion. The proposed transaction has been approved by Bio-Techne's board of directors and the relevant corporate bodies of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and is expected to be closed by late 2026 or early 2027, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Protein Sciences

The company’s core portfolio of research-use-only proteomic agents, featuring more than 6,000 proteins and 400,000 antibody types, declined at a mid-single-digit rate in the previous quarter.

However, as the normalization of funding conditions in academia and recent improvements in biotech funding translated into customer spending, this core portfolio might have returned to growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Aside from the two largest cell therapy customers (who temporarily reduced purchases), GMP reagents are likely to have witnessed strong growth, underscoring the strength of its offering and improving end-market demand.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the protein analytical instrumentation business might have continued to demonstrate strong momentum, driven by the Ella benchtop immunoassay platform. Bio-Techne is also expected to have experienced continued traction across the biologic characterization portfolio led by the Maurice platform during the to-be-reported quarter.

The Wilson Wolf business must have stood out as a high-growth opportunity despite the challenging biotech funding environment.

In the previous quarter, the company launched Simple Plex Ultra-Sensitive Assays on the Ella automated benchtop platform and Cultrex Synthetic Hydrogel to support reproducible and scalable 3D stem cell and organoid research. Additionally, the Ella benchtop immunoassay platform has received CE-IVD marking and is now available for sale in the European Union. These initiatives might have contributed to the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter top-line performance.

The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $227.2 million, down 0.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Bio-Techne Corp Price and EPS Surprise

Bio-Techne Corp price-eps-surprise | Bio-Techne Corp Quote

Diagnostics and Spatial

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the RNAscope product suite, which is used to detect and visualize RNA and short microRNA sequences at the single-cell level within intact tissue samples, might have experienced growth similar to that reported in the previous quarter. The growth was likely driven by continued customer adoption across the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, as well as increasing use of the technology in clinical diagnostic applications in the United States. The COMET Multiomic Spatial platform might have recorded year-over-year growth in bookings.

In the previous quarter, the Diagnostics business saw sales decline as order timing from certain large customers temporarily impacted the results. Management noted that the business remains susceptible to quarter-to-quarter volatility due to its concentration of large customers. This dynamic could have weighed on top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Notable development within the segment includes the expansion of its COMET solution portfolio in China, an important milestone as demand continues to build in the region.

The consensus estimate for Diagnostics and Spatial revenues is pegged at $88.3 million, down 1.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Unveils for TECH

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Bio-Techne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Hinge Health Inc. HNGE has an Earnings ESP of +4.24% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

In the trailing four quarters, HINGE delivered an average earnings surprise of 179.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS implies a decrease of 11.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX has an Earnings ESP of +40.60% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

NBIX’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 9.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 112.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

West Pharmaceutical Services WST has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 23.

WST’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.37%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST’s second-quarter EPS implies a rise of 13% from the year-ago reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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