Bio-Techne price target raised to $88 from $83 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Bio-Techne (TECH) to $88 from $83 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company continued to see stabilization for biopharma, with early indications of improvement in biotech, the analyst tells investors. While the company did not provide guidance, 1H revenues are expected to grow in the mid-single digits and 2H topline outlook remains gradual acceleration, the firm adds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.