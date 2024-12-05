BIO-key announces strategic partnership with Guinn Partners

BIO-key (BKYI) International announced a strategic partnership with Guinn Partners, a provider of advanced engineering solutions for robotics, drones, and electric propulsion systems. The companies tackle critical security challenges in autonomous systems and Internet of Things applications, setting a new benchmark for secure and innovative technology integration. This collaboration leverages BIO-key’s authentication technologies and Guinn Partners’ expertise in designing and engineering cutting-edge systems and devices for aerospace, defense, healthcare, logistics, and smart city applications.
