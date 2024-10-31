Binhai Investment Co Strengthens Risk Management Framework

Binhai Investment Co (HK:2886) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Co has established a Risk Committee to enhance its risk management practices, aligning with the Corporate Governance Code. This committee, composed predominantly of independent non-executive directors, is empowered to investigate pertinent matters and seek external professional advice. Regular meetings will ensure the committee actively addresses risk-related issues, contributing to the company’s robust governance framework.

