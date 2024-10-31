Binhai Investment Co Announces Registrar Change in Hong Kong

Binhai Investment Co (HK:2886) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Co is set to change its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, effective November 15, 2024. This shift may influence stock transfer procedures for investors and reflects the company’s strategic adjustments in its operations. Investors should take note of the new contact information for share transfer applications.

For further insights into HK:2886 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.