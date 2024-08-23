BILL Holdings (BILL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

BILL Holdings BILL reported earnings of 57 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.91% and increasing 18.8% year over year.



Revenues of $343.7 million increased 16.1% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by 4.92%. The top line was driven by 16.1% year-over-year growth in BILL’s core revenues.



BILL processed $75.9 billion in total payment volume (TPV) in the reported quarter, up 9.7% year over year. This included $70.8 billion of TPV on its BILL standalone platform, rising 8.8% year over year.



Spend & Expense TPV rose 26.3% year over year to $4.8 billion, while Invoice 2go TPV remained at $0.3 billion.



BILL’s solutions served 475K businesses as of the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.



BILL Standalone customers increased 10.4% year over year to 222K. Excluding financial institutions, BILL Standalone customers increased 8.5% year over year to 151K. Financial institution customers increased 15% year over year to 70,800.



BILL Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BILL Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BILL Holdings, Inc. Quote

Spend & Expense customer base increased 19.2% year over year to 34,800. Invoice 2go declined 5.6% to 217,800.

BILL’s Quarter in Detail

In the fiscal fourth quarter, core revenues, which consist of subscription and transaction fees, were $301.3 million.



Subscription fees of $65.8 million decreased 1.6% year over year. BILL Standalone Platform revenues declined 1.6% year over year to $56.9 million. Invoice 2go accounts receivable solution revenues dropped 2.2% year over year to $8.7 million. Other revenues were flat year over year to $0.2 million.



Transaction fees were $235.5 million, up 22.3% from the year-ago period’s levels. BILL Standalone Platform revenues increased 14.2% year over year to $104.5 million. BILL Spend and Expense transaction revenues (formerly called Divvy) totaled $126.4 million, reflecting growth of 26.5% year over year. Invoice 2go accounts receivable solution revenues surged 318.2% year over year to $4.6 million.



Small-to-midsize businesses, accounting firms, spending businesses and other revenues of $294.7 million increased 18.4% year over year, contributing 97.8% to core revenues and 85.8% to total revenues.



Revenues generated from financial institutions plunged 38.3% year over year to $6.6 million. The metric contributed 2.2% to core revenues and 1.9% to total revenues.



Float revenues, which consist of interest on funds held for customers, were $42.4 million in the reported quarter, up 16.1% year over year.

Operating Details for Bill Holdings

In the quarter under review, non-GAAP gross profit was $292 million, up 13.6% year over year. The gross margin of 85% contracted 190 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, adjusted research and development expenses of $54.3 million, down 6.1% year over year. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses of $112.2 million increased 8.5% year over year. Adjusted general administrative expenses rose 12.7% to $50.7 million.



BILL reported a non-GAAP operating income of $60 million, up 41.6% year over year. Operating margin expanded 310 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.5%.

BILL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow statement

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalent and short-term investments were $1.59 billion compared with $1.78 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operations was $78.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $66.8 million in the fiscal third quarter.



In the fourth quarter, BILL repurchased $748 million aggregate principal amount of 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, BILL expects revenues between $346 million and $351 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13-15%. Non-GAAP earnings are projected between 48 cents and 51 cents per share.



For the fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues between $1.415 billion and $1.45 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth in the 10-12% range. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.36 and $1.61 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, BILL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



BILL’s shares have declined 37.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 20.5%.



Adobe ADBE, Smartsheet SMAR and Daktronics DAKT are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. While Daktronics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Adobe and Smartsheet carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Adobe shares have lost 6.6% year to date. ADBE is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 12.



Smartsheet shares have gained 2.9% year to date. SMAR is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sep 5.



Daktronics shares have gained 78.4% year to date. DAKT is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sep 4.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smartsheet (SMAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.