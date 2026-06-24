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Bilibili Board Authorizes Upto $300 Mln Share Repurchase Program

June 24, 2026 — 05:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) announced that its board of directors has authorized a new program to repurchase up to $300 million of its shares for the next 24 months, effective June 24, 2026.

The China-based company intends to fund the share repurchase program, which includes its Class Z ordinary shares and/or ADSs, from its existing cash balance.

The company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

In the pre-market hours, BILI is trading at $16.33, up 2.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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