News & Insights

Stocks

Bilendi SA’s Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

November 06, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bilendi SA (FR:ALBLD) has released an update.

Bilendi SA reports a 3% revenue increase to €45.2 million as of September 2024, driven by growth in international and French markets. The acquisition of UX testing specialist Tandemz strengthens Bilendi’s offerings in the growing UX research sector. The company aims to achieve €100 million in revenue by 2026, reflecting an aggressive expansion strategy.

For further insights into FR:ALBLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.