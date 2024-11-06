Bilendi SA’s Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Bilendi SA (FR:ALBLD) has released an update.

Bilendi SA reports a 3% revenue increase to €45.2 million as of September 2024, driven by growth in international and French markets. The acquisition of UX testing specialist Tandemz strengthens Bilendi’s offerings in the growing UX research sector. The company aims to achieve €100 million in revenue by 2026, reflecting an aggressive expansion strategy.

