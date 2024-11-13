News & Insights

BII Railway Technology Delays Circular Dispatch for Key Agreement

November 13, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1522) has released an update.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular related to the 2024 BII Services Framework Agreement, now expected on or before December 4, 2024. This postponement allows for finalizing critical information intended for shareholders. Investors should note this development as it pertains to the company’s ongoing transactions and strategic agreements.

