BII Railway Announces New Leadership and Strategic Shift

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. announced significant leadership changes with the resignation of Mr. Guan Jifa and the appointment of Mr. Ren Yuhang as the new chairman and non-executive director effective November 21, 2024. Mr. Ren brings extensive experience in finance and management, having held key roles at Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the company. These changes might impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, attracting the attention of investors and market watchers.

