Bigtincan Seeks Shareholder Support Amid Market Fluctuations

November 11, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd is urging its shareholders to support a binding transaction proposal with Investcorp, amidst recent controversies and misinformation affecting market perceptions. Despite facing numerous non-binding offers in the past two years, the company emphasizes that these were not viable for shareholder consideration. The board remains committed to transparency and addressing shareholder concerns as they navigate the evolving tech stock landscape.

