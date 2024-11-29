Bigtincan Holdings Faces Crucial Spill Meeting After AGM

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd recently held its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders passed four out of nine resolutions, with significant decisions pending a Spill Meeting within 90 days due to a second strike related to the Remuneration Report. This meeting outcome reflects a pivotal moment for the company, as investors and stakeholders await further developments that could impact its governance and strategic direction.

