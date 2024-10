Biggest Boomtown in Every State

Boomtown. The word sounds like it’s describing an explosion — and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are fast-growing cities, due to rapid business and population growth.

GOBankingRates found one in every state by looking at the changes in population, housing units and incomes of cities with populations of more than 25,000 but less than 500,000. Check out the list and find out whether you’re living in one of America’s most thriving cities.

Alabama: Huntsville

Change in population since 2014: 30,893 (14.4%) Population: 215,025

30,893 (14.4%) Change in per-capita income: 28.2% Per-capita income: $43,202

28.2% Change in occupied housing units: 15,332 (16.6%)

15,332 (16.6%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 7,046 (13.3%)

Alaska: Anchorage

Change in population since 2014: (7,054) (-2.6%) Population: 290,674

(7,054) (-2.6%) Change in per-capita income: 21.6% Per-capita income: $46,554

21.6% Change in occupied housing units: 1,970 (1.8%)

1,970 (1.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 5,428 (7.9%)

Arizona: Buckeye

Change in population since 2014: 40,115 (42.2%) Population: 95,042

40,115 (42.2%) Change in per-capita income: 37.3% Per-capita income: $32,141

37.3% Change in occupied housing units: 12,709 (45.2%)

12,709 (45.2%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 13,734 (57.3%)

Arkansas: Bentonville

Change in population since 2014: 15,941 (29.2%) Population: 54,513

15,941 (29.2%) Change in per-capita income: 32.9% Per-capita income: $51,917

32.9% Change in occupied housing units: 6,632 (31.8%)

6,632 (31.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 2,843 (26.2%)

California: Irvine

Change in population since 2014: 74,677 (24.5%) Population: 304,527

74,677 (24.5%) Change in per-capita income: 26.8% Per-capita income: $59,354

26.8% Change in occupied housing units: 27,144 (24.6%)

27,144 (24.6%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 7,427 (15.3%)

Colorado: Colorado Springs

Change in population since 2014: 46,065 (9.6%) Population: 479,612

46,065 (9.6%) Change in per-capita income: 29.9% Per-capita income: $41,849

29.9% Change in occupied housing units: 22,876 (11.8%)

22,876 (11.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 17,864 (15.1%)

Connecticut: Bridgeport

Change in population since 2014: 1,790 (1.2%) Population: 148,470

1,790 (1.2%) Change in per-capita income: 30.7% Per-capita income: $29,506

30.7% Change in occupied housing units: 5,516 (9.9%)

5,516 (9.9%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 4,544 (18.1%)

Delaware: Wilmington

Change in population since 2014: (229) (-0.3%) Population: 71,034

(229) (-0.3%) Change in per-capita income: 29.5% Per-capita income: $36,446

29.5% Change in occupied housing units: 2,565 (8.1%)

2,565 (8.1%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 778 (5.4%)

Florida: Horizon West

Change in population since 2014: 41,373 (70.6%) Population: 58,595

41,373 (70.6%) Change in per-capita income: 29.6% Per-capita income: $48,282

29.6% Change in occupied housing units: 12,812 (68.8%)

12,812 (68.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 8,666 (68.9%)

Georgia: Atlanta

Change in population since 2014: 54,197 (11.0%) Population: 494,838

54,197 (11.0%) Change in per-capita income: 41.2% Per-capita income: $60,778

41.2% Change in occupied housing units: 45,707 (20.1%)

45,707 (20.1%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 23,707 (22.8%)

Hawaii: Honolulu

Change in population since 2014: 3,417 (1.0%) Population: 348,547

3,417 (1.0%) Change in per-capita income: 32.0% Per-capita income: $45,784

32.0% Change in occupied housing units: 6,335 (4.7%)

6,335 (4.7%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 9,306 (14.4%)

Idaho: Meridian

Change in population since 2014: 38,847 (32.4%) Population: 119,872

38,847 (32.4%) Change in per-capita income: 40% Per-capita income: $44,540

40% Change in occupied housing units: 14,412 (33.6%)

14,412 (33.6%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 11,319 (34.6%)

Illinois: Plainfield

Change in population since 2014: 4,300 (9.6%) Population: 44,941

4,300 (9.6%) Change in per-capita income: 32.6% Per-capita income: $53,441

32.6% Change in occupied housing units: 1,946 (14.0%)

1,946 (14.0%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 2,220 (17.8%)

Indiana: Westfield

Change in population since 2014: 15,836 (32.8%) Population: 48,262

15,836 (32.8%) Change in per-capita income: 36.5% Per-capita income: $58,223

36.5% Change in occupied housing units: 6,397 (35.8%)

6,397 (35.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 5,138 (36.0%)

Iowa: Waukee

Change in population since 2014: 9,101 (36.3%) Population: 25,045

9,101 (36.3%) Change in per-capita income: 25.2% Per-capita income: $51,536

25.2% Change in occupied housing units: 4,176 (42.1%)

4,176 (42.1%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 2,271 (32.4%)

Kentucky: Lexington

Change in population since 2014: 16,803 (5.2%) Population: 321,276

16,803 (5.2%) Change in per-capita income: 28.8% Per-capita income: $40,953

28.8% Change in occupied housing units: 12,003 (8.8%)

12,003 (8.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 5,841 (7.9%)

Louisiana: Prairieville

Change in population since 2014: 5,750 (16.8%) Population: 34,215

5,750 (16.8%) Change in per-capita income: 27.7% Per-capita income: $46,811

27.7% Change in occupied housing units: 2,662 (21.8%)

2,662 (21.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 2,297 (21.2%)

Maine: Portland

Change in population since 2014: 1,963 (2.9%) Population: 68,280

1,963 (2.9%) Change in per-capita income: 39.7% Per-capita income: $48,806

39.7% Change in occupied housing units: 2,146 (6.7%)

2,146 (6.7%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1,565 (10.6%)

Maryland: Laurel

Change in population since 2014: 12,396 (43.7%) Population: 28,337

12,396 (43.7%) Change in per-capita income: 20% Per-capita income: $56,045

20% Change in occupied housing units: 3,938 (45.0%)

3,938 (45.0%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 3,463 (44.7%)

Massachusetts: Wellesley

Change in population since 2014: 1,004 (3.4%) Population: 29,862

1,004 (3.4%) Change in per-capita income: 35.8% Per-capita income: $111,690

35.8% Change in occupied housing units: 362 (4%)

362 (4%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 460 (6.1%)

Michigan: Allendale

Change in population since 2014: 6,813 (27%) Population: 25,206

6,813 (27%) Change in per-capita income: 31.6% Per-capita income: $24,332

31.6% Change in occupied housing units: 2,415 (33.1%)

2,415 (33.1%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 629 (17.6%)

Minnesota: Minneapolis

Change in population since 2014: 32,453 (7.6%) Population: 426,877

32,453 (7.6%) Change in per-capita income: 33.4% Per-capita income: $48,373

33.4% Change in occupied housing units: 18,850 (10.2%)

18,850 (10.2%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 8,226 (9.2%)

Mississippi: Olive Branch

Change in population since 2014: 11,395 (24.8%) Population: 45,938

11,395 (24.8%) Change in per-capita income: 31.3% Per-capita income: $40,277

31.3% Change in occupied housing units: 4,210 (24.7%)

4,210 (24.7%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 4,099 (29.5%)

Missouri: Wentzville

Change in population since 2014: 12,993 (29.1%) Population: 44,584

12,993 (29.1%) Change in per-capita income: 35.7% Per-capita income: $43,823

35.7% Change in occupied housing units: 4,443 (29.6%)

4,443 (29.6%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 3,649 (28.7%)

Montana: Bozeman

Change in population since 2014: 14,377 (26.9%) Population: 53,500

14,377 (26.9%) Change in per-capita income: 41.5% Per-capita income: $45,037

41.5% Change in occupied housing units: 5,968 (27.1%)

5,968 (27.1%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 2,322 (24.1%)

Nebraska: Omaha

Change in population since 2014: 53,474 (11%) Population: 489,201

53,474 (11%) Change in per-capita income: 32.1% Per-capita income: $40,081

32.1% Change in occupied housing units: 25,808 (13%)

25,808 (13%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 14,606 (12.8%)

Nevada: Henderson

Change in population since 2014: 51,818 (16.3%) Population: 318,063

51,818 (16.3%) Change in per-capita income: 29.1% Per-capita income: $46,882

29.1% Change in occupied housing units: 22,575 (18.1%)

22,575 (18.1%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 17,923 (22.1%)

New Hampshire: Dover

Change in population since 2014: 2,517 (7.7%) Population: 32,849

2,517 (7.7%) Change in per-capita income: 38.7% Per-capita income: $52,752

38.7% Change in occupied housing units: 2,020 (13.8%)

2,020 (13.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1,210 (16%)

New Jersey: Jersey City

Change in population since 2014: 32,038 (11.1%) Population: 287,899

32,038 (11.1%) Change in per-capita income: 39.9% Per-capita income: $54,582

39.9% Change in occupied housing units: 22,644 (19%)

22,644 (19%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 5,994 (17.2%)

New Mexico: Rio Rancho

Change in population since 2014: 13,724 (13.2%) Population: 104,351

13,724 (13.2%) Change in per-capita income: 24.4% Per-capita income: $36,247

24.4% Change in occupied housing units: 5,616 (14.7%)

5,616 (14.7%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 5,396 (17.4%)

New York: Kyras Joel

Change in population since 2014: 13,167 (38.3%) Population: 34,368

13,167 (38.3%) Change in per-capita income: 37.9% Per-capita income: $12,114

37.9% Change in occupied housing units: 2,430 (39.2%)

2,430 (39.2%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 652 (33%)

North Carolina: Apex

Change in population since 2014: 24,910 (38%) Population: 65,541

24,910 (38%) Change in per-capita income: 35.9% Per-capita income: $55,896

35.9% Change in occupied housing units: 9,154 (39.9%)

9,154 (39.9%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 7,443 (43.1%)

North Dakota: Fargo

Change in population since 2014: 16,594 (13%) Population: 127,319

16,594 (13%) Change in per-capita income: 27.3% Per-capita income: $41,263

27.3% Change in occupied housing units: 7,932 (13.9%)

7,932 (13.9%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 3,432 (13.7%)

Ohio: Marysville

Change in population since 2014: 3,033 (11.8%) Population: 25,806

3,033 (11.8%) Change in per-capita income: 45.9% Per-capita income: $42,238

45.9% Change in occupied housing units: 1,864 (19.8%)

1,864 (19.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 2,126 (31.8%)

Oklahoma: Broken Arrow

Change in population since 2014: 12,320 (10.8%) Population: 114,237

12,320 (10.8%) Change in per-capita income: 33.9% Per-capita income: $45,118

33.9% Change in occupied housing units: 5,848 (13.7%)

5,848 (13.7%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 2,552 (8.3%)

Oregon: Bend

Change in population since 2014: 19,744 (19.9%) Population: 99,442

19,744 (19.9%) Change in per-capita income: 39.6% Per-capita income: $51,254

39.6% Change in occupied housing units: 9,709 (23%)

9,709 (23%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 6,900 (26.7%)

Pennsylvania: Reading

Change in population since 2014: 6,550 (6.9%) Population: 94,601

6,550 (6.9%) Change in per-capita income: 35.8% Per-capita income: $20,782

35.8% Change in occupied housing units: 2,257 (6.9%)

2,257 (6.9%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: (192) (-1.5%)

Rhode Island: Providence

Change in population since 2014: 11,153 (5.9%) Population: 189,715

11,153 (5.9%) Change in per-capita income: 36.5% Per-capita income: $34,521

36.5% Change in occupied housing units: 8,143 (11.8%)

8,143 (11.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 6,258 (22.7%)

South Carolina: Bluffton

Change in population since 2014: 15,396 (52.4%) Population: 29,375

15,396 (52.4%) Change in per-capita income: 50.9% Per-capita income: $52,381

50.9% Change in occupied housing units: 6,249 (58.5%)

6,249 (58.5%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 5,523 (62.8%)

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Change in population since 2014: 32,437 (16.8%) Population: 193,401

32,437 (16.8%) Change in per-capita income: 30% Per-capita income: $40,198

30% Change in occupied housing units: 15,556 (19.5%)

15,556 (19.5%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 8,852 (18.5%)

Tennessee: Spring Hill

Change in population since 2014: 19,852 (38.7%) Population: 51,319

19,852 (38.7%) Change in per-capita income: 32.7% Per-capita income: $42,724

32.7% Change in occupied housing units: 7,466 (41.8%)

7,466 (41.8%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 5,253 (39.2%)

Texas: Leander

Change in population since 2014: 32,451 (51.9%) Population: 62,491

32,451 (51.9%) Change in per-capita income: 45.7% Per-capita income: $52,419

45.7% Change in occupied housing units: 12,183 (57.2%)

12,183 (57.2%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 9,168 (56.3%)

Utah: Herriman

Change in population since 2014: 30,279 (54.8%) Population: 55,301

30,279 (54.8%) Change in per-capita income: 38.8% Per-capita income: $37,331

38.8% Change in occupied housing units: 9,818 (61.1%)

9,818 (61.1%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 8,305 (63.5%)

Vermont: Burlington

Change in population since 2014: 2,304 (5.2%) Population: 44,646

2,304 (5.2%) Change in per-capita income: 33.2% Per-capita income: $37,789

33.2% Change in occupied housing units: 1,111 (6.4%)

1,111 (6.4%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 332 (4.8%)

Virginia: Woodbridge

Change in population since 2014: 38,092 (89.4%) Population: 42,619

38,092 (89.4%) Change in per-capita income: -16.7% Per-capita income: $40,321

-16.7% Change in occupied housing units: 11,867 (86.9%)

11,867 (86.9%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 6,984 (85.2%)

Washington: Redmond

Change in population since 2014: 17,024 (23.1%) Population: 73,728

17,024 (23.1%) Change in per-capita income: 38.5% Per-capita income: $82,565

38.5% Change in occupied housing units: 6,670 (22.1%)

6,670 (22.1%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 2,096 (14.9%)

West Virginia: Morgantown

Change in population since 2014: 87 (0.3%) Population: 30,220

87 (0.3%) Change in per-capita income: 25.2% Per-capita income: $28,620

25.2% Change in occupied housing units: 1,980 (16.5%)

1,980 (16.5%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1,003 (19.3%)

Wisconsin: Madison

Change in population since 2014: 28,668 (10.7%) Population: 268,516

28,668 (10.7%) Change in per-capita income: 32.1% Per-capita income: $46,652

32.1% Change in occupied housing units: 17,340 (14.4%)

17,340 (14.4%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 6,449 (11.4%)

Wyoming: Cheyenne

Change in population since 2014: 3,325 (5.1%) Population: 64,795

3,325 (5.1%) Change in per-capita income: 32% Per-capita income: $41,908

32% Change in occupied housing units: 3,299 (11.7%)

3,299 (11.7%) Change in owner-occupied housing units: 3,978 (20.3%)

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the American Community Survey data in the United States Census to find the biggest boomtowns in every state. Using the surveys from 2022, 2021, 2017 and 2014, GOBankingRates found total population, owner-occupied housing, occupied housing units and per-capita income. The highest scoring city was kept for each state and a number of factors were found for each city, including total population, total households and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 21, 2024.

