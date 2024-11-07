News & Insights

BIGG Digital Assets Unveils Intraverse Beta

November 07, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

BIGG Digital Assets (TSE:BIGG) has released an update.

BIGG Digital Assets’ subsidiary TerraZero Technologies has launched a closed beta for Intraverse, a groundbreaking platform set to revolutionize digital engagement. This platform combines social interaction, music, gaming, and ecommerce, offering users a unique virtual experience. As participants explore virtual customizable apartments and engage with exclusive features, the Intraverse promises to redefine online social and commercial interactions.

