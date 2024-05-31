BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Strong Q1 Growth

BIGG Digital Assets (TSE:BIGG) has released an update.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. has reported a significant increase in its Q1 2024 financial results, with Netcoins, its cryptocurrency exchange, showcasing a 179% YoY growth in transaction revenue and a notable rise in customer assets under custody by 54%. The company’s expansion includes Netcoins USA partnering with Zero Hash to extend crypto trading across 48 U.S. states and the Blockchain Intelligence Group enhancing digital forensic capabilities through strategic partnerships and technological advancements.

