News & Insights

Stocks
BBKCF

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Strong Q1 Growth

May 31, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BIGG Digital Assets (TSE:BIGG) has released an update.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. has reported a significant increase in its Q1 2024 financial results, with Netcoins, its cryptocurrency exchange, showcasing a 179% YoY growth in transaction revenue and a notable rise in customer assets under custody by 54%. The company’s expansion includes Netcoins USA partnering with Zero Hash to extend crypto trading across 48 U.S. states and the Blockchain Intelligence Group enhancing digital forensic capabilities through strategic partnerships and technological advancements.

For further insights into TSE:BIGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBKCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.