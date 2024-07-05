BigBear.ai's (BBAI) Sixth Application Gets into DoD Marketplace

BigBear.ai BBAI recently announced a significant milestone with its intelligent workflow engine, Troy, achieving "Awardable" status and being made available for procurement on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

This development marks the inclusion of the sixth BigBear.ai product in the Marketplace, underscoring the company's growing influence and capabilities in the defense sector. Prior to Troy, BBAI gained “Awardable” status for its ConductorOS, VANE, AURORA, Arcas and Observe products on the Tradewinds marketplace.

The Department of Defense's (DoD) Tradewinds program is designed to streamline the adoption of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. By serving as an efficient contracting vehicle, Tradewinds bridges the procurement gap between the DoD and industry partners like BigBear.ai. This integration allows the DoD to rapidly adopt cutting-edge technologies, enhancing its operational efficiency and security posture.

Developed for vulnerability researchers and reverse engineering teams, BigBear.ai's Troy provides a flexible and adaptable solution to fast-track the binary reverse engineering process.



Binary reverse engineering enables software professionals in malware analysis and vulnerability research. However, this process is complex and often delays malware detection. The Troy solution is a workflow engine that automates and accelerates the process of binary reverse engineering.

Troy also uses multi-stage pipelines for handling input/output data and intermediate representations for producing comprehensible and actionable insights. The product also enhances data from previous stages to give a better understanding to cybersecurity professionals.

Expanding Product Offerings Driving Client Addition

The “Awardable” status received for Troy not only reinforces BigBear.ai’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art security solutions but also enhances its reputation and credibility within the defense sector. The ability to offer advanced AI-driven tools like Troy positions BigBear.ai as a key player in the cybersecurity landscape, which is capable of meeting the evolving needs of the DoD and other critical sectors.

BigBear.ai has been continuously enhancing its portfolio not only in organic ways but also inorganically as well. Earlier in 2024, the company enhanced its AI portfolio by acquiring Pangiam Intermediate Holdings, LLC, which offers Vision AI for the trade, travel and digital identity market.

BigBear.ai’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio has helped it win corporate clients. The company’s products have been integrated into the solutions of Autodesk ADSK, Amazon AMZN and Palantir PLTR.

Autodesk integrated BBAI’s ProModel Discrete Event Simulator with the AutoCAD platform to simplify the simulation of complex systems within AutoCAD. AMZN’s Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) integrated ProModel solution to build AWS ProServe that enabled it to provide AI-driven warehousing.

Palantir integrated BBAI’s Observe, Orient and Dominate products into its Foundry platform to simplify data collection, generate insights and deliver intelligence. Autodesk, Amazon and Palantir are the undisputed leaders of their industry. The adoption of BBAI’s products by these giants reflects the quality assurance of its product suite.

Near-Term Headwinds

BigBear.ai faces a significant concentration risk due to its reliance on a limited number of large customers for the majority of its revenues. Notably, the company derived 49% of its 2023 revenues from only three customers.

This vulnerability was highlighted when Virgin Orbit, one of BigBear.ai's major clients, declared bankruptcy in the second quarter of 2023, leading to a substantial loss of revenues. The company is currently in the process of recovering from this significant setback.

Like any other tech company, BBAI is also affected by softening IT spending globally, mainly due to geopolitical volatility and high inflation rates.

BBAI is also transforming its business model to become a higher-margin, technology-led solutions business. As BigBear.ai’s contract mix is shifting away from legacy programs, including EPASS the company is experiencing a temporary softness in its top line.

Conclusion

As BigBear.ai continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, the company's prospects in the defense and cybersecurity markets appear promising. The successful integration of Troy into the DoD’s Tradewinds program highlights BigBear.ai's potential to secure additional government contracts and partnerships, driving future growth.

BigBear.ai is emerging as one of the leaders in the AI space, and its products are being adopted by big companies. However, industry-related challenges and customer concentration risk remain major challenges for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of BBAI have plunged 30.8% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector and Zacks Computer - IT Service Industry’s growth of 10.9% and 28.2%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.

