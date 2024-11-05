BigBear.ai Reports Revenue Growth and Major Contracts

BigBearai Holdings ( (BBAI) ) has shared an announcement.
BigBear.ai’s third quarter of 2024 showed promising financial strides, with a 22.1% revenue increase to $41.5 million and an improved gross margin of 25.9%, despite a net loss of $12.2 million. The company secured significant contracts, including a $165 million deal with the U.S. Army, and showcased its AI technologies at various defense events. With a robust cash balance of $65.6 million and ongoing strategic initiatives, BigBear.ai is navigating challenges in the AI sector while affirming its full-year revenue guidance.
See more insights into BBAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- No Resolution Between Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Nielsen
- Ford (NYSE:F) Enters Mustang Mach-E in Road Rally
- Concerns Growing Over Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Battlemage Line
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.