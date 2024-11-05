BigBear.ai Reports Revenue Growth and Major Contracts

BigBearai Holdings ( (BBAI) ) has shared an announcement.

BigBear.ai’s third quarter of 2024 showed promising financial strides, with a 22.1% revenue increase to $41.5 million and an improved gross margin of 25.9%, despite a net loss of $12.2 million. The company secured significant contracts, including a $165 million deal with the U.S. Army, and showcased its AI technologies at various defense events. With a robust cash balance of $65.6 million and ongoing strategic initiatives, BigBear.ai is navigating challenges in the AI sector while affirming its full-year revenue guidance.

See more insights into BBAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.