News & Insights

Stocks

BigBear.ai Reports Revenue Growth and Major Contracts

November 05, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BigBearai Holdings ( (BBAI) ) has shared an announcement.

BigBear.ai’s third quarter of 2024 showed promising financial strides, with a 22.1% revenue increase to $41.5 million and an improved gross margin of 25.9%, despite a net loss of $12.2 million. The company secured significant contracts, including a $165 million deal with the U.S. Army, and showcased its AI technologies at various defense events. With a robust cash balance of $65.6 million and ongoing strategic initiatives, BigBear.ai is navigating challenges in the AI sector while affirming its full-year revenue guidance.

See more insights into BBAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.