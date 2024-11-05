BigBear.ai reports Q3 EPS (5c), consensus (6c)

Reports Q3 revenue $41.5M, consensus $46.03M. “Our third quarter financials show that we are continuing to build a long-term sustainable business, with good cash reserves and steady progress. The headwinds we face as a business are unchanged: the cautious approach of governments and regulators towards artificial intelligence means our business will remain lumpy, and we understand these challenges and are navigating them thoughtfully,” said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai (BBAI).

