Big Yellow Group Sees Profit Growth Amid Expansion Efforts

Big Yellow Group (GB:BYG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Big Yellow Group reports a 3% increase in adjusted profit before tax to £54.9 million for the first half of 2024, despite a slight dip in store EBITDA due to higher operating costs. The company continues to focus on boosting occupancy levels and enhancing efficiencies through automation, while expanding its property portfolio with new store openings and strategic land acquisitions. An interim dividend of 22.6 pence per share has been declared, maintaining consistency with the previous period.

For further insights into GB:BYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.