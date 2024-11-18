News & Insights

Big Yellow Group Sees Profit Growth Amid Expansion Efforts

November 18, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Big Yellow Group (GB:BYG) has released an update.

Big Yellow Group reports a 3% increase in adjusted profit before tax to £54.9 million for the first half of 2024, despite a slight dip in store EBITDA due to higher operating costs. The company continues to focus on boosting occupancy levels and enhancing efficiencies through automation, while expanding its property portfolio with new store openings and strategic land acquisitions. An interim dividend of 22.6 pence per share has been declared, maintaining consistency with the previous period.

