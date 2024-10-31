Big Tree Cloud Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) has released an update.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings has announced significant changes to its board of directors, with the appointment of Guo Ren, Jiahe Liao, and Munwah Wan as independent directors. These appointments also include roles within the audit, nominating, corporate governance, and compensation committees, enhancing the company’s leadership structure. This move underscores Big Tree Cloud’s commitment to maintaining robust governance as it continues its growth in the consumer goods sector.

