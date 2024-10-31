Big Tree Cloud Holdings Launches 2024 Equity Incentive Plan

Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) has released an update.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited has announced its 2024 Equity Incentive Plan aimed at boosting the company’s success by aligning the interests of its directors, employees, and franchisees with shareholders. This incentive plan is designed to encourage exceptional performance and contributions, ultimately enhancing shareholder returns.

