Big Technologies Executives Sell Shares Amid Tax Planning

Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Big Technologies PLC has announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Charles Lewinton, and Chief Financial Officer, Daren Morris, each sold 200,000 shares at £1.30 per share to address potential tax liabilities before the UK budget. Despite these sales, both executives intend to retain their remaining shares, which account for a small percentage of the company’s total share capital.

For further insights into GB:BIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.