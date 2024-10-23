News & Insights

Stocks

Big Technologies Executives Sell Shares Amid Tax Planning

October 23, 2024 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Big Technologies PLC has announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Charles Lewinton, and Chief Financial Officer, Daren Morris, each sold 200,000 shares at £1.30 per share to address potential tax liabilities before the UK budget. Despite these sales, both executives intend to retain their remaining shares, which account for a small percentage of the company’s total share capital.

For further insights into GB:BIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.