Big Tech Drags Down Nasdaq, S&P 500

Stocks continued their choppy price action today, as all eyes turn to the Fed and Big Tech. The Dow added triple digits, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both finished firmly in the red, the latter suffering amid large cap weakness from Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon.com (AMZN).

Despite consumer confidence on the rise and a robust job market, there is a slim chance of an interest-rate cut at the conclusion of the Fed's meeting tomorrow. Instead, CME's FedWatch tool has now priced in a 100% chance of a rate cut for September's meeting.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Slinks in Third-Straight Loss

Oil prices fell for the third straight day today, this time falling victim to demand concerns in China. September-dated West Texas crude lost $1.08, or 1.4%, to settle at $74.73 a barrel -- its lowest close since early June.

Gold futures bounced back, with the safe-haven asset rising in anticipation of clarity from the central bank tomorrow on the direction of monetary policy. For the session, August-dated gold futures shed 0.2%, to settle at $2,451.9 per ounce.

