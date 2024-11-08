Big Rock Brewery Sees Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) has released an update.
Big Rock Brewery reported a 10.6% increase in net revenue for Q3 2024, driven by heightened co-packing activities, despite a decline in wholesale sales volumes and increased net losses. The company is focusing on expanding its co-packing operations and investing in its ready-to-drink category to boost future growth and capacity.
