Big Rock Brewery Sees Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

November 08, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) has released an update.

Big Rock Brewery reported a 10.6% increase in net revenue for Q3 2024, driven by heightened co-packing activities, despite a decline in wholesale sales volumes and increased net losses. The company is focusing on expanding its co-packing operations and investing in its ready-to-drink category to boost future growth and capacity.

