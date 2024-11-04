News & Insights

Big River Industries Updates on Director’s Securities Change

November 04, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Big River Industries Ltd. (AU:BRI) has released an update.

Big River Industries Ltd. has announced a change in Director John Lorente’s interest in securities, with a significant increase in performance rights following shareholder approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Lorente’s performance rights increased to 489,287 after receiving 259,354 new rights, while 66,173 rights lapsed. This development may attract attention from investors monitoring director shareholdings and their potential impact on company performance.

