A Big Red Flag for Lucid -- Is it Speeding Toward Bankruptcy?

Key Points

Last week, Lucid announced its second round of layoffs within a four-month span.

Lucid's new CEO is an industry outsider, and executive turnover could be sounding alarms.

Supplier issues and production hiccups continue to plague the automaker's operations.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

If investors hoping to find the next Tesla only glanced at Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), it's easy to understand the intrigue. Lucid designed and delivered some of the most technologically advanced and efficient electric vehicles (EVs) in the world. They helped set benchmarks in range and battery efficiency, and the company strung together eight consecutive quarters of record deliveries, which ran through the end of 2025. Lucid even had an extremely wealthy backer in Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which poured billions into the young EV maker.

If investors dug deeper, they would have found just as many, or more, flaws with the company, including production hiccups, massive cash burn, and a failure to drive down vehicle unit economics. Worse yet, red flags have been popping up recently, and the situation appears increasingly dire.

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What now?

Last week, Lucid announced it would lay off roughly 1,500 employees, or about 18% of its current workforce. And this isn't the first recent instance. Just four months ago, Lucid cut 12% of its workforce.

Public relations can try to spin this as a smart move to make the EV maker more competitive and cost-efficient moving forward, but the truth is this is a substantial workforce slashing across multiple moves in a short four-month span.

Lucid's recent red flags don't stop with its employee cuts, either. The company also confirmed last week that it eliminated the second production shift at its Casa Grande, Arizona, factory.

There isn't much of a positive spin you can put on this, as it's simply trying to match production with lower-than-anticipated consumer demand for its vehicles and to balance inventory that had become bloated after a supplier issue slowed deliveries of the Gravity SUV. During the first quarter of 2026, the company produced 5,500 vehicles and delivered only just over 3,000, prompting it to pull its guidance and indicating it will provide more insight during the second-quarter earnings call.

Jumping ship?

Further complicating matters is that Lucid's recent CEO is a bit of an unusual choice, and executive turnover is mounting.

Marc Winterhoff, who did an admirable job as interim CEO for over a year and was supposed to stay on as chief operating officer after the new CEO, Silvio Napoli, took over, has now left the company. In a regulatory filing, Lucid noted that it had eliminated the COO position.

Winterhoff's departure follows a slew of executive turnover. Starting from the top, founder and longtime CEO Peter Rawlinson unexpectedly resigned in February 2025, followed by chief engineer Eric Back being let go later that year. More recently, Emad Dlala resigned earlier this month, which also seemed a bit odd after receiving a promotion just a few months earlier. In total, more than a dozen top executives have left the young EV maker in the past two years.

This makes the executive turnover more curious: Napoli appears to be an unusual pick to run the EV start-up. Napoli built a career at a Swiss company, Schindler Group, a maker of elevators and escalators -- while an industry outsider, his overall experience could still be valuable to Lucid.

What it all means

Lucid's moves to cut workforce and overhead by the third quarter are expected to cost the company roughly $32 million in severance pay but will save about $158 million in annualized costs. No matter how you slice it, those are not a level of cost cuts that can save Lucid as it heads toward a conundrum of cutting significant workforce while also preparing for its next more affordable mass-market vehicle, the Cosmos SUV, expected to start under $50,000.

While investors believed Lucid could produce high-quality vehicles, it never delivered the financial metrics to keep them on board. Lucid's net loss in 2025 hit $2.7 billion, flat with the prior year's $2.71 billion; its operating loss widened from $2.4 billion in 2024 to $3.5 billion in 2025; and its cash burn was a staggering $3.8 billion in 2025 alone.

It's easy to root for Lucid, but it is increasingly difficult to imagine how it becomes a viable investment and much easier to see how it could speed toward bankruptcy, especially if the PIF backing were to end.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.