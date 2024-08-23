Big Four Shakeup: EY Sheds Clients, Faces Audit Scrutiny

Ernst & Young (EY) is cutting ties with a significant number of U.S. public companies as audit clients in an effort to revamp its audit practice and improve the quality of its work. Between January 1, 2023, and August 15, 2024, 84 public companies exited EY as audit clients, with the firm adding only 21 new clients in the same period. This net loss of 63 clients starkly contrasts with its Big Four peers—Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC—who all saw net gains in their client bases during this time. EY's move, which resulted in a loss of approximately $215 million in audit fees, is part of a broader strategy to enhance audit quality and respond to increasing scrutiny from regulators.





The reduction in clients comes after the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) found that EY’s rate of audit deficiencies had soared, prompting the firm to resign from certain public-company audits and limit new clients. The PCAOB reported that EY had the highest deficiency rate among the Big Four, with 46% of its 2021 audits showing significant shortfalls. In response, EY has undertaken a major overhaul of its U.S. audit practice, including the standardization of its approach, the building of centralized audit support teams, and a $1 billion investment in AI-enabled audit and tax platforms over the next three years. Despite these efforts, recent PCAOB inspections still found EY with the highest deficiency rate, though it had improved to 37%.





Market Overview:





EY cuts ties with 84 U.S. public companies as audit clients since January 2023.



Move results in a $215 million loss in audit fees, significantly impacting revenue.



Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC saw net gains in clients during the same period.



Key Points:



PCAOB found EY's audit deficiency rate soared to 46% for 2021 audits.



EY's overhaul includes a $1 billion investment in AI-enabled audit platforms.



Despite improvements, EY still holds the highest deficiency rate among the Big Four.



Looking Ahead:



New leadership under Janet Truncale focuses on enhancing audit quality.



EY remains committed to transforming its audit practice despite losing market share.



Competitors like Deloitte benefit from EY's client exodus.



With EY’s ongoing efforts to revamp its audit practice, the firm has placed a strong emphasis on quality over quantity, even at the expense of losing market share. As the firm continues to navigate a challenging regulatory landscape, the leadership under Janet Truncale is focused on long-term improvements and adapting to the evolving demands of the audit industry. The question remains whether these efforts will be sufficient to restore EY’s reputation and market position amid increasing competition from its Big Four peers.Looking forward, EY remains focused on its ongoing transformation, with new leadership under global chair Janet Truncale, who has ruled out reviving the split of the firm's auditing and consulting businesses. While the firm faces continued challenges, both from a competitive and regulatory perspective, its leadership remains committed to enhancing audit quality and adapting to the evolving demands of the market.

