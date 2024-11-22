Biesse S.p.A. Unveils 2025 Financial Events Calendar

Biesse SPA (IT:BSS) has released an update.
Biesse S.p.A. has announced its 2025 company events calendar, including key dates for financial statements approvals and quarterly reports. The Italian company, known for producing machinery for processing various materials, plans to hold additional meetings with the financial community throughout the year. With 80% of its turnover generated abroad, Biesse continues to expand its global presence.
