Biesse S.p.A. Reports Revenue Drop Amid Acquisition Costs

October 25, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

Biesse SPA (IT:BSS) has released an update.

Biesse S.p.A. reported a decline in revenues and profits for the first nine months of 2024, with net revenues at 560.8 million euros, marking a 5.9% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite a challenging market environment and increased tax rate, the company maintained positive profitability, with a net profit of 2.6 million euros. The financial position was impacted by the acquisition of the GMM Group and other financial dynamics, resulting in a significant decrease in net financial position compared to the end of 2023.

