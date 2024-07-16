News & Insights

BHP Q4 Total Iron Ore Production Increases

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its fourth total iron ore production increased to 69.21 million tonnes from 65.30 million tonnes in the prior year.

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the fourth quarter rose to 68.17 million tonnes from 64.07 million tonnes in the prior year.

Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter increased to 76.77 million tonnes from 72.72 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 per cent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.

The company projects total iron ore production for fiscal year 2025 to be in the range of 250 million tonnes - 260 million tonnes or 282 million tonnes - 294 million tonnes on a 100% basis.

Total copper production for fiscal year 2024 increased 9% to 1.865 million tonnes.

Copper production for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be between 1.845 million tonnes and 2.045 million tonnes.

