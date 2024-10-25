BHP Group Settles Samarco Dam Disaster Dispute

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd, along with its joint venture partners, has finalized a significant settlement agreement with Brazilian authorities concerning the 2015 Samarco dam disaster. The agreement, valued at approximately US$31.7 billion, includes comprehensive environmental, economic, and community compensation measures over the next two decades. This resolution underscores BHP’s commitment to addressing past impacts while supporting Brazil’s recovery efforts.

