BHP Director Mike Henry Adjusts Shareholding Amid Incentive Plan Vesting

November 04, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Mike Henry, who acquired 130,407 ordinary shares and sold 62,373 shares to cover tax obligations. This adjustment is part of the vesting of shares under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, reflecting ongoing performance-based rewards for leadership. With these changes, Henry’s total holdings now stand at 478,035 ordinary shares, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

