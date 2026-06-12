BHP Advances Lower-Carbon Conveyor Solutions With BOTON Partnership

BHP Group Limited BHP announced that it signed a Global Framework Agreement with Wuxi BOTON Technology Co., Ltd. to boost their partnership to develop greener and more innovative conveyor technologies for the mining industry. BHP’s collaboration with BOTON is expected to create technologies that support increasingly automated conveyor operations.

BHP-BOTON Partnership to Boost Conveyor Solutions

BHP Group expects this partnership to focus on developing smart conveyor technologies, enabling lower-carbon operations and boosting global service capability.



BHP will explore further at its Escondida copper mine to investigate the deployment of advanced intelligent equipment at scale. This includes longitudinal rip detection, X-ray digital scanning, AI-based automatic belt alignment and robotic inspection systems.



For lower-carbon operations, the partnership will explore the joint launch of a Supply Chain Partner Programme. This initiative aims to establish a full-lifecycle carbon footprint tracking system while advancing circular economy solutions for used conveyor belts to mitigate environmental impacts.



Through this partnership, BHP aims to drive the development of next-generation mining conveyors, boosting efficiency and generating lasting value throughout its worldwide operations.

BHP Stock's Price Performance

BHP Group’s shares have surged 88.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 53.2% growth.

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BHP’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

BHP Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 181% so far this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF Industries’ current-year earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a 83% year-over-year surge. CF has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%. CF Industries’ shares have gained 21.4% in a year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 90.5% in a year.

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