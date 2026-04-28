BHM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bluerock Homes Trust Inc (Symbol: BHM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.01, changing hands as high as $11.50 per share. Bluerock Homes Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHM's low point in its 52 week range is $8.15 per share, with $14.8121 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.