APAN Spotlight: Bharat Patel on Elevating the Asian Community Through Shared Values and Technology

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Bharat Patel, VP Global Head of CIT and Bangalore Center Head, about how his culture shapes his usage of technology and role as a leader.

Can you please tell us about your role at Nasdaq?

I have a dual responsibility as the head of Corporate IT and our Bangalore Technology Center.

For Corporate IT, my team manages everything from computers, telecom, zoom, email and Teams to Identity Management.

For Bangalore Technology Center, I’m responsible for ensuring that our center is the best in the region so that we attract top talent. I have also been appointed as Global Technology’s Diversity Equity and Community representative to help the group develop progressive programs that aim to increase diverse representation in the organization.

Why did you decide to join APAN? What will you hope to take away and bring to the community?

I hope to contribute to APAN in the form of raising awareness of our community to the rest of Nasdaq. I also hope to better appreciate the diversity we have in our network. Even with my Indian origin, I am learning so much about my heritage and how India is modernizing itself for the future. Where needed, I hope that I can represent APAN’s point of view on key topics and discussions, as well as an appreciation of the regional culture, values and perspective.

What does Asian American culture represent to you?

The Asian culture, to me, represents a mix of cultures, values and perspectives that are unique and require their own representation. I think the Asian community represents the backbone of today’s global economy, and we have the opportunity to set the tone for the world in the next generation. I also believe that the Asian culture has made the largest transformation in the last 20 to 30 years, adapting to the changes in their own community. We have opened our countries, cities, families and culture to the rest of the world to understand and appreciate our history, culture and values.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community?

We need to find influencers outside of our network to become our allies. Our work should continue to be presented in a way that shows inclusiveness. That can include developing joint opportunities for businesses, job fairs and cultural events with other networks, as well as sponsoring the best of the best in our network, such as the top volunteer and technologist. We have to share our identity in a way that external groups will understand.

How do you feel collaboration within and outside the APAN network supports your personal growth as a leader?

Being part of the APAN Network gives me an opportunity to meet other members in the region. I’m able to learn about their work and responsibilities so that I can better appreciate their contribution. If there is an opportunity and the team agrees, I would also like to have the opportunity to lead efforts that are important for the network members. If it’s something that I can bring to the network so that it will help the APAN community at Nasdaq, then it will help make the APAN network even stronger. I’m hoping to be involved with a diverse set of topics, initiatives, celebrations and learning – these are all key elements that any leader should be looking for in their daily work.

How has your culture shaped how you view leadership and leadership values?

I’ve believed in two principles: Being humble and living with humility. It has ensured that I am always appreciative of what I can do as a leader for others and helps me stay grounded that I don’t know everything, so it’s important that I am always willing to learn. It’s important to me that the work I do, the people I interact with and how I’m perceived create a positive outcome no matter how difficult or contentious. The final one is to never be afraid of hard work.

What technology usage trends/habits do you see in the Asian-Pacific region that have been carried over to the U.S.?

I’ve observed that in the Asia-Pacific region, the basis of any technology must meet three main criteria: scale, speed and low cost. If not, someone else will bring a solution forward that will meet these criteria, and it will overtake your business. Adoption is rapid in the APAC region, but loyalty is earned. Once earned, you have to keep maintaining the best products, technologies and services offered. There are plenty of innovators, disruptors and brilliant individuals in the region that are ready to dominate an industry, mainly because the scale of purchasing and, therefore, revenue dwarfs what we see in other regions. That’s why major large- and mega-cap companies are not leaving this region – it is the next global economic center.

Mutual respect for each other. No matter your background, heritage or appearance – it’s important to respect everyone because you never know where the best idea, solution or innovation comes from. In addition, when you build an environment of trust, everyone involved is vested in the success of the team.

Invest in yourself – no one is going to tell you how or in what areas. Learn to understand your own strengths and weaknesses. Make your strengths your driver to improve your weaknesses. Build your network to help guide your thinking, analysis and decision-making. I’ve noticed that even in APAC, where there are long work hours and little time, everyone makes the time to meet with you and help you no matter what. The reason is that someday you may also need to help someone out, and it’s expected to be returned without hesitation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.