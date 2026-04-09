BH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (Symbol: BH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $336.35, changing hands as low as $301.21 per share. Biglari Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BH's low point in its 52 week range is $195.05 per share, with $483.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $332.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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