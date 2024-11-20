News & Insights

Stocks

BGMC International’s Subsidiary Wound Up Amid Debt Issues

November 20, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BGMC International Ltd. (HK:1693) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BGMC International Ltd. announced the winding-up of its non-wholly owned subsidiary, Headway Construction Sdn. Bhd., due to outstanding debt issues. Despite the liquidation, the Board assures that this event will not negatively impact the company’s overall financial health, as Headway Construction has been dormant since 2021 and holds less than 5% of the Group’s total assets and revenue.

For further insights into HK:1693 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.