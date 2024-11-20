BGMC International’s Subsidiary Wound Up Amid Debt Issues

BGMC International Ltd. (HK:1693) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BGMC International Ltd. announced the winding-up of its non-wholly owned subsidiary, Headway Construction Sdn. Bhd., due to outstanding debt issues. Despite the liquidation, the Board assures that this event will not negatively impact the company’s overall financial health, as Headway Construction has been dormant since 2021 and holds less than 5% of the Group’s total assets and revenue.

For further insights into HK:1693 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.