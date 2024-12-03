News & Insights

Stocks
BGC

BGC Group sells Rates Compression business Capitalab for $46M

December 03, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BGC Group (BGC) announced the sale of Capitalab, a company dealing in Rates Portfolio Compression and Margin Optimization, to Capitolis, a technology company. BGC expects to see continued growth and strong demand for its Fenics business, which generated more than $550M in revenue over the last 12 months. BGC received $46M in gross proceeds, subject to limited post-closing adjustments. The one-time gain associated with the transaction will be excluded from the company’s results for Adjusted Earnings. This represents a revenue multiple of approximately 7.5 times. BGC will retain its post-trade foreign exchange risk reduction business, which was previously included under the Capitalab brand and will be renamed Fenics NDF Match.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BGC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.