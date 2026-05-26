BGC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/27/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/27/26, Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of BGC's recent stock price of $11.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.265 per share, with $11.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.14.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BGC makes up 1.78% of the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (Symbol: KCE) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BGC).

In Tuesday trading, Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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Further BGC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.