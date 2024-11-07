B&G Foods price target lowered to $7 from $8 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar lowered the firm’s price target on B&G Foods to $7 from $8 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Based on the company’s Q3 results as well as trends discussed by some other packaged food reporters more recently, it now seems increasingly clear that 2025 will be what 2025 was supposed to be for the packaged food industry, given the much discussed elongated volume recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

