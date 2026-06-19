BFH or FUTU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Miscellaneous Services sector might want to consider either Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) or Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Bread Financial Holdings is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This means that BFH's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BFH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.64, while FUTU has a forward P/E of 10.80. We also note that BFH has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FUTU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13.

Another notable valuation metric for BFH is its P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FUTU has a P/B of 2.56.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BFH's Value grade of B and FUTU's Value grade of C.

BFH is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BFH is likely the superior value option right now.

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Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.