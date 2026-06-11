BFGIX: A Concentrated Growth Fund With a Strong Long-Term Record

Baron Focused Growth Fund BFGIX is an actively managed mutual fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in small and mid-cap growth companies. Managed by Ronald Baron and David Baron, the fund employs a high-conviction, non-diversified strategy, typically holding a relatively small number of stocks compared with many diversified growth funds.

The fund has delivered strong long-term results. As of April 2026, BFGIX generated a 10-year annualized return of 20.51%, significantly outperforming both the Russell 2500 Growth Index and the broader Russell 3000 Index. Five-year annualized returns were 10.23%, while one-year returns soared to 27.65%, reflecting the fund’s ability to benefit from successful stock selection and long-term growth trends.

A distinguishing feature of BFGIX is its concentrated portfolio. The fund typically owns around 20 to 35 holdings, allowing successful investments to have a meaningful impact on performance. As of March 2026, major positions included private aerospace company SpaceX, along with holdings in Tesla, MSCI, Hyatt Hotels, Spotify and Interactive Brokers. The top 10 holdings currently account for nearly half of total assets.

A key driver of BFGIX’s strong recent performance has been the substantial appreciation in the estimated valuations of its private investments, particularly SpaceX and, thus, indirectly, xAI, which was taken over by SpaceX. These holdings have benefited from growing investor enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence, space technology and innovation-driven businesses.

The strategy focuses on businesses that management believes possess durable competitive advantages, strong leadership and significant growth opportunities. While this approach has contributed to impressive long-term returns, it also increases portfolio risk. A concentrated structure means performance can be heavily influenced by a limited number of investments, leading to periods of higher volatility than more diversified funds.

BFGIX currently carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy) within the Mid-Cap Growth category, reflecting its strong risk-adjusted performance over time. For investors evaluating actively managed growth funds, BFGIX stands out for its concentrated portfolio, substantial exposure to innovative companies and long-term record of outperforming key benchmarks, though its focused nature may not suit all risk profiles.

However, being an actively managed fund, its expense ratio is slightly on the higher side at 1.05, and its entry point is expensive at a minimum initial investment of $1,000,000.

Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (BFGIX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.