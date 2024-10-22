BFF Bank Launches €300 Million Social Bond

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank S.p.A. has successfully placed a €300 million social unsecured senior preferred bond as part of its Euro Medium Term Note Program, targeting institutional investors to support its funding plan and compliance with MREL requirements. The bond, with a fixed annual rate of 4.875% and maturing in 2028, attracted demand exceeding €670 million, highlighting strong investor confidence in BFF’s sustainability goals and capital market strategies. The proceeds will finance or refinance eligible social assets, reinforcing BFF’s commitment to responsible investment.

