BF.B Faces Flat Sales as Emerging Markets Offset Macro Strain Ahead

Brown-Forman Corporation BF.B enters fiscal 2027 with a cautious setup. Premium spirits, emerging-market demand and innovation continue to support the portfolio, while weak developed-market consumption limits the recovery.



Brown-Forman’s fiscal 2026 net sales declined 1% on a reported basis to $3.9 billion and were flat organically. Fourth-quarter net sales rose 2% to $912 million and increased 2% organically, but earnings per share fell 62% year over year to 12 cents.



The geographic split explains the flat outlook. Emerging markets increased 14% on a reported basis and 12% organically in fiscal 2026, driven by the Jack Daniel’s family of brands in Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, along with double-digit growth for New Mix in Mexico. Travel Retail net sales rose 6% on a reported basis and 5% organically, helped by higher volumes of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. These gains show demand resilience. New Mix is benefiting from consumer interest in flavor, convenience and value in Mexico, while Brazil is supporting the Jack Daniel’s portfolio through broader distribution and revenue-growth management.



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Developed markets remain weak. In the United States, reported net sales declined 7% in fiscal 2026 and were flat organically. The decline reflected the end of the Korbel relationship, the absence of the Sonoma-Cutrer prior-year transition services agreement, lower volumes of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and unfavorable portfolio mix.



Developed International net sales were flat on a reported basis but declined 3% organically. The shortfall was tied to the absence of American-made beverage alcohol from retail shelves in most Canadian provinces, plus declines in Germany and the United Kingdom. Canada declined nearly 60% in fiscal 2026, and management continues to assume American spirits will remain off shelves across most of Canada in fiscal 2027.



Innovation is helping, but it does not remove earnings risk. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry reached almost 300,000 nine-liter depletions in the United States by fiscal year-end and almost 150,000 nine-liter depletions across six European launch markets. New Mix net sales increased 41% on a reported basis and 33% organically, reflecting share gains in Mexico and its launch in the United States.



The premiumization strategy also remains relevant. Whiskey products’ net sales increased 3% on a reported basis and 1% organically in fiscal 2026, supported by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry, favorable foreign exchange and Woodford Reserve growth in the United States. Diageo plc DEO is a relevant peer for investors watching premium spirits demand, as global beverage-alcohol portfolios face similar shifts in consumer spending. Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ, a beer, wine and spirits company, offers another comparison point for investors assessing category balance.



Still, fiscal 2027 points to limited near-term upside. Brown-Forman expects organic net sales to be approximately flat and organic operating income to decline 3-5%. The operating-income outlook reflects higher input costs, product-mix pressure from faster ready-to-drink growth and the cost cycle tied to barreled whiskey inventory. Used-barrel sales also remain a drag after non-branded and bulk net sales declined 68% in fiscal 2026.

Brown-Forman Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Brown-Forman Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Brown-Forman Corporation Quote

Financial flexibility provides a counterweight. Brown-Forman generated $1 billion in cash flows from operations in fiscal 2026, up from $598 million in the prior year. Free cash flow increased $462 million to $893 million, and the company returned $827 million to stockholders through regular dividends and share repurchases.



The bottom line is that BF.B’s flat sales outlook looks defensible, but not especially dynamic. Emerging markets, Travel Retail, innovation and premium brands are helping stabilize the business, while developed-market demand, Canada disruption, used-barrel weakness and cost inflation keep earnings visibility constrained.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It has a VGM Score of C, Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of B. The Rank points to a neutral near-term earnings-revision profile, while the Style Scores suggest mixed factor support, with momentum stronger than value or growth.



For investors, that combination supports a watchful stance rather than a forceful bullish view. BF.B has durable brand equity and stronger cash flow, but fiscal 2027 still depends on whether emerging-market momentum and innovation can offset macro strain in developed markets.

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Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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